Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Economic Rights (LIDER) have rejected the call by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to devalue the Naira.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, LIDER led by Barrister Osita Njoku, said the advice did not make any economic sense.

It further described the advice as an invitation to what it described as economic anarchy.

LIDER, therefore, called on the CBN to shun the advice in its entirety and confine it to the dustbin of history.

The lawyers said the apex Bank is being manned by competent professionals and they should, therefore, be allowed to carry out their duties without any form of political interference.

“In taking any decision, the CBN should continue with its tradition of first considering all economic implications and refrain from taking political decisions as the buck ends on the apex bank’s table as far as economic issues are concerned,” he stated.