Frontline northern woman activist and founder of the Salama Youth Empowerment Organization (SYEO) Hajia Najaatu Muhammad, has identified poverty and unemployment as the major reasons behind insecurity in northern Nigeria.

Hajia Najaatu at a town hall meeting held in Sokoto yesterday to sensitise youths on the federal government’s entrepreneurship and empowerment programmes, noted that many youths which constitute 70 percent of the population are unemployed, illiterate and ignorance of the consequences of social vices.

She said; “Our youths are like uranium, uranium when in its original form is harmless but this same uranium can be used to produce nuclear bomb, our youths have channeled their energy into banditry because they are idle.

“Politicians in the region have taken advantage of the idleness and ignorance of the youth, using them as political thugs during elections.”

She further said the Salama Empowerment initiative had 272 associations under it, stressing that she would push forward to see that what belongs to them come to them.

“You know these politicians, most of them are insincere, when it comes to empowerment programmes they corner it to themselves, some give peanuts to these people that empowerment is meant for,” she added.

Najaatu promised to meet the governor of Central Bank to source funds for empowerment projects and urged the youth to form cooperatives to enable them benefit.

The zonal commandant of the NDLEA for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Alhaji Misbahu Idris, implored the youth to desist from drug abuse due to its adverse effects.

“You know in this part of the country, some young people are healthy but instead of looking for something to do, they decided to be idle, how would they not take to crime,” he said.

While counselling the youths to engage in productive ventures instead of begging for money to buy destructive drugs, Alhaji Idris noted that with General Buba Marwa (rtd) in the NDLEA, there was no hiding place for drug barons.