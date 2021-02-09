National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has entered into partnership with the Adamawa State government to deploy three rice processing mills in the state. These mills according to the authority would assist farmers in value addition.

NALDA also informed that it has recovered its 4000 hectares farm estate in the state and got additional 5000 hectares of land in Fulfulde through donations which it would put to use immediately.

Speaking during an interactive session with farmers in Adamawa, the executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne said the government was committed to helping farmers to make money from their produce.

He said the era of middlemen coming to buy off farm produce from farmers at a ridiculous rate was gone. He said farmers would add value to their produce and sell.

“I’m here in Adamawa State with a message from the President, the message says go to all the communities, develop their land and make the people rich,” Ikonne said.

“The only way to achieve that in all the communities is through agriculture, and if it is through agriculture and we are all farmers, that means this message is for us. NALDA is back to make millionaires in all the communities in the country.

“We have discovered that the people that make money from farm produce are not the farmers. So, NALDA coming back as a business platform is to help you understand that what you are going is business, and when you understand it’s business, you will be able to know how much you will place on what you are producing.”

Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Fintiri who was represented by his commissioner for agriculture, Dr Dishi Khabe, commended NALDA for the initiative.

“I want to applaud NALDA for this great task, the state government cannot do it all alone, the federal government cannot do it all alone, but if a synergy is well built between both parties, our farmers would smile home,” he said.

He said the state is committed to supporting NALDA in all areas of its endeavors.