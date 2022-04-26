The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) disclosed that it has flaged off “Aggressive Food Production” project in Shendam local government area of Plateau State to boost food security.

The projects includes cultivation of the first phase, commencing with 200 hectares of maize farm for the 2022 wet season, targeting 1000 tonnes.

The farming began with the distribution of inputs to 600 women and youth farmers.

Speaking on the project while on a visit to the farm, the executive secretary of NALDA Prince Paul Ikonne explained that the initiative is part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to ensure that no matter the level of food crises that may arise from the effect of the Russia/Ukraine war, Nigeria would have enough food for her citizens.

According to him, NALDA is encouraging farmers with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria to aggressively produce food by meeting them at their point of need in their localities.

He said, “What NALDA is doing at this time is to encourage farmers and individuals to aggressively go into farming in order to achieve food security considering the situation the world would be going into as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war, so these steps we’re taking is to ensure that Nigeria those not experience any form of food shortage or go cap-in-hand looking for food.

You can see the excitement on them, this being the first time they’re having Federal presence of any kind, this shows how committed Mr. President is in reaching the unreached using agriculture, it also shows how committed President Muhammadu Buhari is in achieving food security and engaging our youth”.

Prince Ikonne noted that after the wet season harvest, there are plans for NALDA to cultivate wheat in the state.

While addressing the beneficiaries from the eight beneficial communities, the NALDA boss said the gesture is to ensure the communities enjoy less stressful ways of farming, engage the youths of the community productively thereby reducing crimes in the community and the society at large.

He assured them of NALDA’s continous support all through the farming process through extension services to ensure maximum yields.

Prince Ikonne further assured the beneficiaries of market availability as NALDA would be off taking from them during harvest.

The traditional ruler of the communities, Kanankur Sule Longvel while recieving the inputs on behalf of the communities commended NALDA for being the first to bring such an intervention to them.

While assuring the executive secretary that the inputs would be fully utilized, the traditional ruler appealed for the construction of access roads to the farms and tractors to be made available to enable them engage in mechanised agriculture .

A beneficiary, Helen Kafas who expressed gratitude over the project seeked help in the area of weed control for maximum yields.

Another beneficiary , Comfort Ezra said the initiative would boost their yields, put food on their tables and also help cater for their children.

