The National Agricultural Land Development Authority’s (NALDA) is set to commission two farm estates in Abia and Imo states.

The integrated farm estates located in Ariam Elu Elu in Ikwuano local government area of Abia State and Acharaugo Emekuku integrated farm estate in Owerri North, local government area of Imo State will engage about 400 women and youth beneficiaries.

The Ariam Elu Elu farm estate which sits on a 100 hectares of land donated by the community, has fifty fish ponds with a capacity of 150, 000 fingerlings and 3,000 fishes completed.

It also has 3 solar powered industrial boreholes to cater for the water needs of the farm, a 2 kilometers road with drainages, solar powered street light, office block and residence.

For the cropping areas of the farm, a high yielding, pest resistant 40,000 Dwarf Cavendish, Valerie and Big Lady Finger species of Banana trees has been planted on 25 hectares of the land.

The executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne while on an inspection tour of the farm, said the project aimed at empowering youths and inject life back into rural agriculture and reduce rural-urban migration.

Prince Ikonne said the project was in line with President Muhammed Buhari’s mandate towards NALDA to create jobs through agriculture and encourage Nigerians to produce what they eat and eat what we produce.

He noted that the project would benefit about 400 women and youth of the community with of the women and youth already trained and prepared to eventually run the farm for their economic benefits as it has the capacity to generate huge revenue for them per annum.

According to him, Ariam community is strategically located with a ready market as it borders Akwa Ibom and Abia state.

When commissioned in the coming weeks, the beneficiaries from the community would take the running of the farm with NALDA on ground to guide and provide technical support when needed.

Similarly, the abandoned 35 hectares Acharaubo Emekuku integrated farm estate in Owerri North, local government area of Imo State has been reactivated and set for commissioning.

NALDA has resuscitated some of the existing facilities on the farm and also added some new facilities to boost productivity on the farm.

The farm currently has 6 poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, 3 goat houses with 196 goats, 3 piggeries containing 108 pigs, 3 solar powered boreholes, access roads and drainage and solar powered street lights on the farm.

The Acharaubo farm estate is to create job opportunities for the youth and women of the community.

It would be recalled that NALDA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Imo State government to take the abandoned integrated farm estate, reactivate it and engage the people of the community.