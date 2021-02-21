BY JOSEPH CHIBUEZE |

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) says it is going to launch an aggressive campaign to encourage households grow their own food.

The programme which would target the use of every available space around the home including flower pots the agency says is in line with the federal government’s quest to ensure food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen after receiving the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, in his office in Abuja, said government would distribute bags of soil, seeds so that households would use any available space to plant crops.

“I did inform the governor about our Grow Your Food programme which will encourage every household to start growing their food within their environment using their flowerpot, instead of the flower pot, it will be called vegetable pot to grow their food, NALDA is going to encourage that.

“Remember when the President said that we must produce what we eat, that has been the watchword of NALDA, again we had the discussion with the Borno State government on our fish farming programme which we are engaging 2000,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov Zulum said Borno State wants to key into the federal government programme of agricultural land development.

He said the executive secretary NALDA was in Maiduguri and they had series of consultations and discussions arising from his visit.

He assured that the government of Borno State would do everything possible to key into the policy of the federal government, and ensure the cultivation of vast agricultural land in the state with a duty to increase the food production in the region.