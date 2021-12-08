In a bid to bridge the huge wheat production gap in Nigeria, the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA), has called on investors and farmers to key into the wheat value chain.

Executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, stated this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 2021 dry season wheat production in Dogon Ruwa community of Kaltungo local government area of Gombe State.

“I use this opportunity to call on investors to begin to invest on wheat production. As money is being made available, NALDA will be positioning itself in providing water infrastructure in assisting in irrigation system as we go into massive wheat production in the country”, he said.

Ikonne also identified wheat production as an opportunity to create employment opportunity for Nigerian youths while expressing optimism that engagement of youth in wheat production will help the country bridge wheat deficit.

Speaking on why the groundbreaking ceremony was done in Gombe State, the NALDA boss explained that the environment is naturally good for cultivation of the crop including processing and packaging.

He said: “We are here in Gombe State based on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, who have mandated NALDA to achieve food security and to have job opportunities for our teeming youths through viable agricultural value chains.

“But today we are to do groundbreaking ceremony of wheat production here in Gombe State. Nigeria as a country is in dear need of wheat production. Our import value is more than what we produce, and we are consuming more than what we produce in terms of wheat so that makes wheat production very lucrative and very attractive for farmers.

“And now we will be encouraging farmers to go into wheat production in order to begin to earn a living from wheat production, and that will help us reduce the volume we import and begin to consume what we produce on the mandate and directives of the President.

“Our wheat consumption is more than 6 million metric tonnes annually, and we are producing like 1.1 per cent of what we consume. Gombe has been positioned by your natural nature as the potentials and as one of the States that would be producing wheat in Nigeria.

“We will need additional sites in terms of land provision. This community that have provided the land are the immediate beneficiaries as we provide them the herbicides, pesticides, pumping machines, seeds, technical support, we will encourage our youths to be more productive, make money from wheat production.

“It is a lucrative business and the Federal Government is positioned to support farmers in the area of wheat production. NALDA will be seeking more land donations from this community so that we will engage more youths.

“This 100 hectares here will engage 200 youths, the other 100 hectares in Nafada will also engage additional 200 youths. So a total of 400 youths will be engaged in this season of wheat production in Gombe State.

“And NALDA will engage more youths among farmers if you provide more land. Seeing you as an agric-friendly Governor, Your Excellency, NALDA is positioned to partner with you. We are willing and ready to go all out to engage your youths as directed by Mr President.”

The NALDA boss also disclosed plans to establish an Integrated Farm Estate, where he added that the NALDA will provide a market called ‘NALDA’s Market for Vegetable’ with state of the art facility for farmers to prevent post-harvest losses following the perishable nature of vegetables.

“Having provided us with the enabling environment in the State, NALDA will be providing farmers with what we call ‘NALDA’s Market’ for vegetable, which you have provided us with a land that project will be completed before the end of February 2022.

“We want to thank you the Governor of Gombe State for your commitment towards achieving Mr President’s vision of achieving food security, engaging our youths and reducing unemployment”, he added.

On his part, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was the Guest of Honour at the groundbreaking ceremony, commended NALDA for the project while expressing the state’s commitment to support all ongoing projects of NALDA as they will benefit Gombe people and boost agriculture.