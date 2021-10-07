There was relief for families and residents of Keffi Emirate Council in Nasarawa State last weekend, as the team of ‘Nalmigo Global Limited’ an association of medical doctors, visited Keffi to render free public health care services in line with the association’s deployment of routine medical outreach to communities across Nigeria.

The event took place at the Emir of Keffi’s palace, Nasarawa State. Over 500 Keffi residents including women, expectant mothers, children, youths and the elderly besieged the Emir of Keffi’s palace to take advantage of the free medical services brought to their doorstep.

Activities carried out include but was not limited to: free medical eye checks, free malaria testing and treatment, free blood pressure and sugar checks among others.

Speaking during the outreach, president of the association, Dr Agu Nnaemeka said Nalmigo is an acronym that stands for National life Span Group, noting that the association has been in the business of bringing succour to the sick free of charge since its establishment in 2018.

“We have done it in the South south, Southeast , Southwest and we have shifted attention to the north. We have chosen Keffi Emirate Council in the Northcentral to be the first place to start our charity in the northern part of Nigeria.

“We have read much about the Emir of Keffi and how he has shown kindness to his people, and his accommodating heart and we are so happy that he received us.

“We are also happy that we are going to touch many lives today as medical doctors, as we carry out this free medical outreach. We are going to see people who have medical challenges and treat them free of charge.

“We hope that before leaving here, the Emirate Council and the community will be so happy that a lot of people are treated, A lot of Nigerians are suffering, they need medical attention but they do not have the finance. It is not that we have much, but no matter how little, we can use it to help people.

“We are looking at attending to not less than 500 people or more persons and we hope to achieve that. We are going to be fast as much as possible, to attend to many people,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the 2021 Nalmigo charity committee, Dr Iwuagwu Donatus, said Keffi happens to be one of the place the association admires over the years. “Our aim is to touch lives irrespective of the part of the country one comes from. We are so happy that we are here today. We are treating mostly non communicable disease eg hypertension, diabetes, malaria among others,” he said.

Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, who also spoke at the event, extolled the association’s selfless disposition with the instrumentality of saving lives. He thanked them for chosing Keffi Emirate to represent the Northcentral for their free medical outreach, describing Keffi as the oldest Emirate in Northcentral Nigeria.

He said that Keffi played a prominent role in the arrest of some emirs in the north who were involved in the indirect rule system of government during the pre-colonial era, before they were jailed in Lokoja where some of them died.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Keffi Emirate are hospitable, we don’t differentiate from outsiders coming to help us. May God reward you, it is our prayers that the programme is successful”

The Emir who expressed happiness with the programme, called on his subjects to come out and benefit from the gesture of Nalmigo Global limited.

Many of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent, thanked Nalmigo Global limited for its kind gesture, noting that the group braved the odds to reach out to the poor and needy in Keffi.