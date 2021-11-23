A staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA), Aniekan Inuk Effiong, slumped and died on duty in the early hours of yesterday.

Effiong, who is an Air Traffic Controller at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, reportedly slumped while at his duty post at the approach radar of the Abuja airport.

It was gathered that the deceased slumped but because of vehicular restrictions to the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) site, he could not be rushed to the hospital.

LEADERSHIP reports that there have been concerns over the dearth of ATCs in NAMA prompting the management to even recall some officials from retirement.

This is because another ATC died about two weeks ago, making it two key technical staff of NAMA that passed away in a space of two weeks.

The first deceased, Mr. Francis Anwetin, the ATC operations manager at Asaba Airport was hit by a vehicle on close of business.

He reportedly died on the spot right in front of the airport gate.

Officials say the loss of the two ATCs have further depleted the rank of Air Traffic Controllers in the aviation sector.

NAMA has confirmed the death of the officer, saying Effiong was a hardworking and dedicated staff who died at the prime of his career.

The general manager, public Affairs, Khalid Emele, the entire NAMA community will miss him.

“The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) hereby announces with utmost grief, the passing of Mr Aniekan Inuk Effiong, an air traffic controller with the agency, at Abuja station, today, the 22nd of November, 2021.