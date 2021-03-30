By Our Correspondent

National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) has urged members of

the public to continue to patronise licensed Microfinance Banks (MfBs)

in view of their high ethical standards in services delivery nationwide.

Giving the advice through a statement signed by the association’s national publicity secretary, Johnny Ekenze, the national president , Alhaji Yusuf Gyallesu, said it had become imperative to make such warning in view of the increasing cases of fraudulent activities by some criminals parading themselves as financial institutions’ agents.

Gyallesu, who said the association had in recent weeks been inundated with incidents of sharp practices by fraudsters within the nation’s financial space, disclosed that the NAMB had been doing its best to promote best practices in licensed MfBs and stressed that findings

showed that the micro lenders were adhering to highest ethical

standards in their operations.

Apparently reacting to alleged malpractices in some ‘financial

institutions’ in recent weeks, the banking expert claimed that to the best of the association’s knowledge no prima facie evidence of fraud had been proved against any licensed MfB so far.

He said, “We distance our members from such unethical and criminal acts. Microfinance banks (MfBs) maintain high level of ethical standards because they are creations of the relevant laws/edicts with specified and well defined lines of operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All our institutions are licensed and approved by government regulatory agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Corporate Affairs

Commission (CAC) etc, to carry out microfinance banking businesses.

“Our members are routinely checked and examined by these regulatory authorities hence cannot indulge in such unethical and sharp practices. Our banks are well positioned to bring financial services

and support government policies to the grassroots”, Gyallesu assured.