The Chairman said given the noble contributions of late Malam Sa’adu Zungur overlapping the political and educational spheres of northern Nigeria prior to attainment of self-government is enormous to be relegated to the lowest ebb.

Chairman of the forum, Dr Hamid Adamu Muhammad made the plea on Monday during its annual family meeting in Bauchi.

The descendants of Malam Sa’adu Zungur under the auspices of Zauren Sarkin Zungur Malam Hamid Bello have asked Bauchi State Government to rename Bauchi State University Gadua after the late elder statesman.

Dr Hamid said that Malam Sa’adu Zungur deserves to be immortalized in Bauchi in same many other people were immortalised by renaming Bauchi State University Gadau after him.

“In Bauchi we have Aminu Saleh College of Education, Adamu Tafawabalewa College of Education but we don’t have such names for Malam Sa’adu Zungur.

“The contributions of Malam Sa’adu Zungur to the political emancipation of northern Nigeria in the years leading to independence actualisation cannot be compared to that of anybody from Bauchi.

“We want Bauchi State Government to rename Bauchi State University Gadua after him to immortalize him in recognition of ceremonious contributions to the north,” he said.

He advised that the varsity should be renamed to “Sa’adu Zungur University Bauchi.”

He maintained that it is not fair to relegate the Sa’adu Zungur because Sir Abubakar Tafawabalewa saying that late Sa’adu Zungur was a teacher to political kingpins of northern Nigeria such as late Malam Aminu Kano.

On his part, Emir of Zungur, Malam Sa’id Hamid Bello recalled that Sa’adu Zungur died as defiant educationist up Niger that nearly cost his him his life.

He said the late political activist stood for justice and fairness for the common throughout his lifetime.

In his contribution, the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Imam Ahmed Baban Inna commended the organisers of the event for their initiative to bring the extended family together.

He urged them to use the gathering as a means to know each other and extend open hands to one another.

Elders of the forum visited the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and plead for the continued sustenance of the cordiality and synergy between Bauchi Emirate and Zungur Emirate.