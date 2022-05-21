It was an unexpected end-of-the-year gift to Nigerians when in the second week of December, 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari announced the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. Much as the appointment took many by surprise, for industry players, it was a well-deserved reward for a thoroughbred tax man who has proved his mettle in the nation’s tax space. To be sure, Nami had risen through the ranks to the position of senior consultant in charge of tax management and advisory services at PKF International, before he founded Manam Professional Services — a chartered tax practitioners and business advisers firm.

Upon mounting the saddle as the nation’s chief tax collector, Nami was under pressure to live up to the hype following his distinguished career in the private sector spanning almost three decades, and his service to the nation as a key member of the presidential audit committee on recoveries, where he helped in the recovery of loot from looters across the country.

The challenges of running FIRS at the time were daunting. Crude oil prices went as low as $30 per barrel, following which the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) disclosed that its projected monthly remittance to the federation accounts allocation committee (FAAC) will be zero. The implication then (as it is now) is that Nami would have to think out of the box to be able to raise revenue from taxes to enable government pay salaries and meet other obligations. The COVID-19 pandemic which grounded business activities compounded his misery.

But he rose to the occasion. Nami commenced a deep and painful surgery at the FIRS anchored on a four-point agenda, to wit: to rebuild the FIRS institutional framework; to improve collaboration with stakeholders; to make the FIRS a customer-centric institution and to make the FIRS a data-centric institution.

His reforms at the FIRS have left results that are difficult to ignore. Nami has plugged internal leakages and loopholes; improved reward system for staff and deployed technology in tax administration. Today, the Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) deployed by the Service enables seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the Taxpayer’s accounts. TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to Taxpayers for all transactions with the Service.

But perhaps the best outcome of his reform agenda is the fact that staff morale is now at all-time high, with allowances being paid as at when due, and the termination of the contract of over 2,000 tax consultants hired by previous leadership of FIRS, thereby giving back the job of tax administration to the FIRS staff, as it should have been.

Needless to say, that the new work climate at the FIRS has had a commensurate impact on output. In December 2020, the FIRS announced that it had collected a total of N4.95 trillion compared to its target of N5.07 trillion. This was an uncommon feat: it happened despite the COVID-19 pandemic and meant the FIRS had met up to 98% of its target.

Also, it is significant to say that the deployment of technology has had a far-reaching positive impact on tax collection. In June 2021 alone FIRS collected N664 billion. This was the single highest amount ever collected in a month by the service since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020.

Yet for all his accomplishments and the vote of confidence which he has continued to enjoy from President Muhammadu Buhari, Nami has remained a humble, quiet fellow who is largely untouched by the vain affections of stardom, to which if he had wanted, he could have laid a far greater claim than many public servants in the country.

The FIRS helmsman is a perfect definition of a public servant who should be seen hard at work, not heard. The fact that your typical Nigerian public servant does everything to attract public attention to himself, lobby his way to get national honours and to acquire traditional titles and honourary degrees, makes Nami a breath of fresh air.

Nami has every reason to attract attention to himself. Since his appointment as Executive Chairman at the FIRS in 2019, he has completely transformed the Service into arguably the most efficient government agency in Nigeria.

Testimonies to that effect abound. Aside from the plaudits that he receives from President Buhari for being the biblical Zacchaeus who raises tax revenues to run the country, his work has been recognized across the globe. On November 12, 2021, Nami was elected unanimously as the president of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA). This election was a testament to the work that he has been doing here in Nigeria. It was a recognition and an affirmation of his success stories, and the call for him to take leadership of global tax matters.

As things are now, the relatively narrow taxable base, comprising mainly distressed formal sector workers and struggling small business owners, is reaching its elastic limits. While going after the big-time dodgers, the federal government needs to grow the economy more aggressively and nurture small businesses to expand the tax base.

Also, the challenge for countries like Nigeria is how to substantially fund their budgets from incomes not determined by the outside world, which include extractive resources, loans and grants. This is however difficult because multinationals evade payment of taxes. Nigeria’s tax losses through avoidance by multinational companies is sizable. Profit shifting by multinational corporations through transfer mis-pricing results in the erosion of the tax base and, consequently in lower tax revenues. Recent estimates suggest that losses could be between USD 100 to 240 billion annually in global corporate income tax revenue for developing countries. Nami must go after these multinationals.

Another challenge confronting the FIRS as it affects the delivery of its mandate is the absence of a streamlined tax system that brings the three tiers of government under one umbrella. As things stand the federal, state and local governments are working at cross purposes as far as tax collection is concerned. Available data indicates that a small country like Togo with a smaller economy and tax base than Nigeria is faring much better in terms of tax revenue collection, and the ratio of tax-to- GDP because it has streamlined its tax system. Hence, tax policy, legislation and administrative practices, at all levels, must be harmonized under a single national taxpayer registration system if the nation is to make progress.

At a recent Annual National Tax Dialogue, Nami made the point that Modern and efficient tax administration needs big data. He called on the federal government to create relevant policy and statutory framework for a centralized data sourcing, warehousing, analysis and retrieval system that every tax authority can plug into.

To help drag more taxable Nigerians into the tax net, the FIRS boss needs to hire more hands to develop a more productive workforce. Currently, the Service has a little over 11,000 members of staff to go after more than a 60 million potential tax payers. This is grossly inadequate, for the United Kingdom which has a population of 67.22 million has 56, 000 tax collectors on its pay roll.

The impeding general election is an opportunity for intending Political Office Holders to showcase their tax agenda. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and all other relevant agencies should work with FIRS in screening candidates to ensure tax compliance as part of eligibility for public office. Any individual who is not tax compliant should not be trusted with the resources of the people.

As Nami toils to meet the N10tr target set for him by President Buhari for the year 2022, he would remain unlike so many public servants who have been more image than substance. The FIRS helmsman has every justification to blow his own trumpet but trust him to leave it to others to blow it for him even though that may well mean that he will remain an unsung hero of Nigeria’s public service.

–Ndayebo, a former Commissioner of Information in Niger State lives in Abuja