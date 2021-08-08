Nollywood actress and popular show host, Nancy Isime, has become the face of the Laplandia Vodka brand.

The gorgeous actress and fitness lover was unveiled at an event at Filmhouse Imax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos even as Ozo of the Big Brother Naija fame and popular Instagram influencer, Eniola were also named Laplandia Vodka brand ambassadors.

Welcoming guests to the high octane event, CEO of Laplandia Vodka Nigeria, Henry Uzoma, who currently holds the sole franchise to distribute in Nigeria and Africa, described the Laplandia brand as being on a class of its own because of its originality as it cannot be synthetically copied.

“Laplandia is made in Finland and Finland has the best underground water in the world that has been existing right from the days of the ice age. It goes through this natural purification process, through sand layers under the bedrock and this water, the purity level is what has brought about the very soft and mild feeling you get when you consume this vodka. As far as I am concerned, every human being thrives in nature and this drink is a unique representation of nature,” he said.

On the choice of Nancy Isime as brand ambassador, Uzoma noted that her willingness to work with the brand and insight on how to go about promoting it were values that he was sold to.

“I would want to work with people the way you want to work with me. One thing we took into consideration is her willingness to push the brand. I met Nancy Isime and she gave me valuable insights on how to go about promoting the brand. I saw the passion in her. She had an attachment. I could see how connected she was to the brand,” he added.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Isime expressed excitement at joining the Laplandia family, stating that the brand keys into some of the values she stands for including healthy lifestyle and attention to details.

“I was called for a meeting sometime last year. I remember, I was on set filming and the entire Laplandia team came to put me through about the brand in between scenes. I saw the brand and I loved it immediately especially as it has a variety of flavours.

“I felt that it would be nice to stand for something. With what I’ve seen with how detailed the brand is, together we can take it far. I’m very glad that there is a brand that I represent that speaks to my kind of lifestyle,” she said.

