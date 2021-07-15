The National Association of Northern Nigerian Students (NANNS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria Bill passed by the National Assembly to enhance the nation’s capacity to entrenching transparency and accountability in our economic systems and further give impetus to the government’s effort at stemming the tide of corruption.

The Association also applauds the 9th Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan, PhD and Rt. Hon. Femi Gwajabiamila the passage of the forensic investigation bill to enhance a robust public service that will engender public trust.

In a statement signed by Comrade Bello Muhammad President, National Association of Northern Nigerian Students, said history was made by the current federal lawmakers in ensuring the bill for forensic investigation had legal backing.

He described the decision as patriotic and direct response geared towards containing corruption, fraud, cybercrimes that had eaten deep into the Nigeria system, as well coming at a time to fight against endemic corruption by the present administration is unwavering.

He said; “The association salute the courage of the lawmakers in the continuous protection of the basic duties and it’s readiness to continue to play a complimentary role towards good governance in Nigeria through robust legislation.

“The National Association of Northern Nigerian Students joins well meaning Nigerians to appreciate the National Assembly for carrying out it’s statutory functions without any form of delay or compromise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Students President noted the assent by Mr President will play a greater role in his efforts to streamline public service activities and checkmate the complimentary efforts of the private sector.

He said, “By the act setting up the new body,the stage is now set to return the country to the glorious days where probity and accountability will be the watchword,while merit will be the guiding principle as the new body is set to exhume and clean up all sectors of the economy.”

He congratulated the body for attaining this great feat,saying it will go a long way towards resolving many thorny financial transactions desiring attention in Nigeria.