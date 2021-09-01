The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the sack of two Ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the action was an infective attempt to cover for his failures in office.

President Buhari on Wednesday sacked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his Power counterpart, Engr. Saleh Mamman.

The opposition party said it was also investigating the real reason behind the duo’s sack given Mr. President’s public approach to fighting corruption by “easing out” the culprits.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the inefficiency of Buhari administration is a product of myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as impunity and corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Ologbondiyan added that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.

“The party calls on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview,” the party said.