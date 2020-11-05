ADVERTISEMENT

President of the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF), Tijani Babangida has blasted Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr for blacklisting home-based players from his team’s list for the doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Lone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The German football tactician had invited 24 foreign players for the much-anticipated cracker slated for November 13 in Benin, Edo State.

“It’s a very bad idea, and NFF had to sit and discuss those issues. At least, three or four chances should be given to home-based players even if they are not playing, but can be on the bench with the team,” Babangida stated.

“Stephen Keshi was doing that, all the other coaches were doing that. Ezenwa, who is also the goalkeeper was always there, now he has been dropped”

“He wasn’t playing in the team but they still dropped him. So, I think the NFF must discuss that policy with the technical adviser (Rohr) and try to see that local players also get involved and be part of the game because I don’t see that in any country where you are using only professionals without giving chance to the local league. That must stop.”

Rohr previously argued that his best players are based overseas but Babangida wants preferential treatment to be given to players plying their trade in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).