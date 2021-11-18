National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sit down at the negotiating table to avoid another strike.

The group urged ASUU and federal government to sheath their sword in the interest of the Nigerian students and work together to ensure continuity in the academic calendar thereby improving the quality of education in tertiary institutions.

President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Asefon who made the call while speaking at the 2021 International Students’ Day held at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi yesterday, said that such strike action has not brought anything good to the education sector of the country.

He said students in Nigeria have multifaceted challenges ranging from insecurity, inadequate funding, instability arising from incessant strike actions, quality of pedagogy, research and output.

“Today being a very significant day for us, we must reflect on the struggle of the Nigerian students, especially tertiary institution students,” he added.

Sunday said, “We call on the government to always engage the leadership of the various unions on the need to amicably resolve the problems to avoid strike actions.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the International Students’ Day. This day is remarkable as it afford us the privilege to reflect on our struggles, speak to the welfare of students and engage in a progressive deliberation towards improving the collective welfare of students.”

NANS also called for better funding of the public universities, saying that improved funding is necessary to ensure public institutions meet the personnel need of both public and private sector.

“It is therefore imperative that government should start considering 25% increment in money payable to TETFUND as educational tax,” he said.

Sunday Asefon stressed that, “TETFUND in turn must ensure better accountability, neutrality, equality, equity and provide a level playing ground for institutions to access its funding and projects.”

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed said his administration has made significant progress in the educational sector particularly in the areas of infrastructure, vocational education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Bala Mohammed, who was represented by the chief of staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Aminu Gamawa, said they have also succeeded in ensuring improvement in reading culture, monitoring and evaluation, among others.