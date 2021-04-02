BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called the government to move swiftly and address the issues affecting educational development in Nigeria.

The students’ body made the call while speaking on the decadence of Nigeria’s educational system in a chat with LEADERSHIP.

NANS national president, Comrade Sunday Asefon also stressed the need to invest in knowledge-based economy to drive the nation’s economy. He noted that Nigeria must build its MIT and Harvard among others through innovations, research and technology.

He said, “I have always believed that education has been commercialised in Nigeria.

Income and profit have become the first consideration rather than output and social services to the people. The fundamental of education must be recalibrated to building informed minds that could build the nation.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need to totally overhaul the education sector, synchronize its output with our societal needs, invest in institutions as a social service rather than an income-generating venture, and also through innovations build self-sustaining educational institutions.”

“A nation cannot develop beyond the quality of its educational institutions and we must deliberately do more to see a better and productive educational sector,” he added.

Week In Osun Polaris Bank CEO, Mr Innocent Ike, has highlighted the need for young people in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of saving money early in life to enable them secure their future.

Mr Ike gave this advice in a virtual presentation while addressing students of Adeleke University High School, Ede, Osun State last Thursday, March 25 to mark this year’s Global Money Week event hosted by Polaris Bank Limited. The school was adopted by Polaris Bank to mark this year’s Global Money Week.

This year’s event was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of saving and need for young ones becoming financially aware at an early age.

The top banker expressed concern and warned on the consequences of poor savings culture on young people with no savings or financial investment.

even as he assured that Polaris Bank would continue to sustain efforts aimed at promoting financial literacy among youths in particular and Nigerians in general.