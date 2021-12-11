The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, for the impact-driven vision of the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, while speaking to a group of stakeholders and student leaders in Bauchi State at the weekend, said if everyone placed in office could generate ideas that have far-reaching effect on the economy and populace, then Nigeria can claim to be on the path to greater glory.

“As students and stakeholders, the population of our graduates flowing into the market of joblessness is alarming, our training and experience cause our expectations to be heightened at graduation and the hopes get dashed after youth service.

“Union Leaders are under tremendous pressure by graduates on how to access programmes of government or how to get jobs from the market as none seems coming forth. This has led to the new slang called the “Pool of Unemployment”, if only those placed in office in this new age recognise that the burden placed on them is that of creativity and to generate noble initiatives, then the nation could be celebrating greater glory,” he said.

Responding, the Students Union Leader from Kwara State and KADPOLY said Emefiele deserves a standing ovation, describing the initiative as long overdue.

“How can tertiary institutions be training us to become unemployed, this is a misnormer and this initiative is bold and deserves a standing ovation,” he said.

While encouraging the students of campuses, their graduates and even employers to imbibe the culture of entrepreneurship, the former Senate President of NANS, who also is the CEO of Youths & Jobs Company, Smart Edwards, said rhe best days are around. He said the interventions of the Emefiele-led CBN were both strategic and doing the magic.

With over 200,000 graduates every batch going to serve in the NYSC scheme, it means half a million people will serve every year and in one single democratic four-year tenure, the whole country has to deal with two million job-seekers in addition to the stranded ones.