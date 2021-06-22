National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to immediately rescind its decision to halt regularisation of university admissions from 2017 to 2019 saying the policy was anti-student and irrational.

NANS also described the style of administration of JAMB as autocratic and misrepresenting the purpose for its establishment.

A statement signed by its public relations officer, Comrade Victor Ezenagu and made available to journalists explained that the resolve by JAMB to suspend regularisation of admissions through the Central Administration Processing System (CAPS) for students who got admitted from 2017, 2018 and 2019 after paying N5000 and N8,500 respectively is totally unacceptable.

The implication of non-regularisation of admission is that students whose admissions are not reguralised may not be able to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as their admission is termed illegal.

The statement further stated that while admission regularisation was a statutory function of JAMB, it was regrettable that a public institution will decide to shelve its responsibility without due recourse to the law that established it.

The students umbrella body also alleged that while JAMB had made public its decision to halt regularisation of admissions, it was secretly carrying out selective regularisation especially of children of the elites.

“Our attention has been drawn to a draconian decision of JAMB not to regularise admissions done from 2017, 2018 and 2019 for unclear reasons.

It is highly regrettable that at a time when the nation is making frantic efforts to ensure that youths are given opportunity to acquire education, JAMB is desperately trying to frustrate the efforts.

“It is sad that JAMB has in recent times deviated from its responsibility. It is either engaged in one friction or the other with universities over admission processes or engaged in taking monies from aspiring students for various purposes. JAMB needs to be reminded that it was not established as a revenue generation organisation but to coordinate admission procedures into Nigeria universities”, the statement noted.