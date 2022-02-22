National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a one-week ultimatum to the federal government to resolve its disagreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or face a national mass action by its members across the country.

NANS’ president, Sunday Adedayo, gave the ultimatum in Sokoto shortly after signing the reviewed 40 years’ constitution of the association at the Government House, in the presence of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Adedayo said, “The students’ union has given the federal government up to 28th February to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face an unprecedented national mass action by Nigerian students.

“The attitude of the federal government is unfortunate and condemnable for playing hide and seek with ASUU since 1999, when they signed the agreement with the academic union.

“Federal Government has bastardized the education system at the primary and secondary level and NANS is not going to open its eyes and watch the government destroy the tertiary education.”

In his address, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to find a way of resolving their disagreement without embarking on prolonged strike.

Tambuwal also called on the federal government to find a way of meeting the demands of ASUU despite the fact the country is facing economic challenges.

He advised the union to find a way of resolving crisis other than strike action that has affected the academic pursuit of Nigerian students.

