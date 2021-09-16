The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hailed the emergence of Tai[1]Solarin College of Education as the Number one College of Education in Nigeria in the latest Webometric ranking of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The students also appealed to the Ogun state Governor, Prince ‘Dapo Abiodun, to speedily assent to the bill seeking to rename Tai Solarin College of Education to The Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology.

The commendations came in a joint statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Comrade Damilola Simeon Kehinde, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun Axis, and Comrade Ogunrombi Emmanuel, National President, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), The students particularly commended the State Governor for giving education priority attention and investment in promoting excellence as well as quality teaching and learning in the College leading to the latest high ranking of the College in international ranking of higher education in the world.

While shedding light on the ranking criteria, the Management of Webometric, a leading Spain-based Institutions ranking organisation stated that four ranking factors were used which include; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank. It noted those four factors were the criteria used to determine which College tops the table out of all Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

The Ranking Web or Webometrics is the “largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institution” based on the assessment of Composite Indicators and Web Impact Factors”. According to the students, the Provost of TASCE, Dr. Lukmon Kiadese particularly has “displayed impressive administrative acumen through optimal management o