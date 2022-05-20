Scores of students in Ogun State yesterday gathered in Abeokuta for a solidarity walk round the state capital, drumming up support for the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, whose administration they described as meeting the demands of the people of the state.

The solidarity walk embarked upon by the students, under the aegis of the Joint Campus Committee of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), partially disrupted vehicular movements

They chanted solidarity songs in praise of the governor for what they described as youths friendly policies implemented by his administration within the past three years of its administering the affairs of the state.

The students, who also carried placards, bearing different inscriptions to drive home their points, dissociated themselves from the previous rally allegedly staged by a group of students at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory where they demanded that party leaders must disqualify the state governor from contesting for a second term of office.

Speaking with the governor, the student leaders said the largest students’ body has chosen to pass the vote of confidence on Abiodun for setting a template for an administration that encourages the youths of the state to excel and embrace genuine means of livelihood, rather than engaging in internet fraud and other social vices.

The students leaders, which included Comrade Kehinde Damilola (NANS-JCC), Comrade Ogunrombi Gbemileke (NAOSS), as well as Comrade Ojo Raymond among others, disclosed that the students have chosen to converge and pass their message across, notwithstanding the ongoing ASUU’s strike that has kept them off school.