The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has has met with the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, to seek the release of hundreds of abducted students all over the country.

Advertisements





NANS president, Sunday Asefon, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the meeting was to ensure the safety and security of Nigerian students on all campuses and the release of innocent students in the captivity of their abductors.

In the statement titled, ‘Safe And Secure School: NANS Meets Sheikh Gumi,’ Asefon said the students body will leave no stone unturned until schools are safe again.

“We extracted commitment on continuous dialogue for the release of students in captivity and all-round efforts to ensure schools become safer so that our students can be free from the fear and trauma of kidnapping.

“We must leave no stone unturned until our schools are free again. We will continue to engage and dialogue with stakeholders to ensure school safety,” he added.