The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lamented the stress and suffering Nigerians have undergone since the commencement of fuel scarcity on 8th February, 2022.

National President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Asefon, who spoke on the lingering fuel scarcity in Nigeria, said the students’ body has rejected and would continue to firmly oppose any attempt to increase the petrol pump price in the country.

He also disclosed NANS has concluded plans to inaugurate Independent Task Force to assist the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other relevant agencies to checkmate hoarding, price hike and diversion across the nation.

He called for efforts by all concerned stakeholders in Petroleum industry to find a lasting solution to the ridiculous situation and restore normalcy.

Asefon said: “It is also a verifiable fact that the Government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC Ltd), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has demonstrated consistency and dedication, at beginning by alerting Nigerians of the off-spec petroleum products as well as working to ensure that all affected companies and individuals responsible for this adulterated fuel mess are appropriately sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NANS commend NMDPRA who alerted the country of methanol above national specifications in the imported petrol, and proceeded to declare that efforts were on top gear to remove the contaminated products from circulation to avoid economic damage.

“Nigerians we recalled that the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, in subsequent statements and an appearance at the House of Representatives outlined efforts by NNPC to arrest the situation.

“Among which are NNPC and other relevant agencies embarking on Petrol Distribution Surveillance (PDS), with the sole aim of seeing to the seamless evacuation of adulterated products from mother vessels to depots and trucking from depots to other inland depots as well as retail stations.

“While NANS wish to declare are Readiness to join the surveillance team to monitor and ensure effective distribution, avert diversion and fight out delibrate

ADVERTISEMENT

“In coming days, NANS shall Innagurate Independent Task Force to assist the NNPC and other relevant agency to end the holding, price hike and diversion accross the nation,” he added.