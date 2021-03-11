By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA and SOLOMON AKPAN, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) under the leadership of Comrade Sunday Asefon has charged federal government on better funding for education sector for the benefits of the students.

Asefon who made the called in Abuja on Thursday, during the inauguration of the national committee of NANS, said funding education is the only thing that can make our higher institution compete with the top institutions in the world.

According to him, “There is a deficiency in our educational sector, that is why we want to constitute a committee to a find and harness all our efforts on how we can derived our tertiary education.

“We will not relent rather would be focusing on how to bring all the stakeholders in the country particularly where I think it is a matter of urgency,

“The last ASUU strike was the longest strike in our educational sector, students has been affected badly, but we would make sure that industrial actions should not be the only solutions whenever there is a disagreement between federal government and ASUU,” he said.

Speaking on insecurity he said, “We have visited Katsina state and also made a statement about the Kidnapped Zamfara and Niger States students, these kind of issues would create fear in the mind of Nigerian students.

“There is a critical need for the leadership of this country to call for a security summit where issues about the school insecurity can be resolved.”