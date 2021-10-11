The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the government at all levels to ensure heavy investment in the education of the populace.

NANS national president, Comrade Asefon Sunday also called on the government to equip campuses with 21st-century infrastructures and equipment to aid contemporary learning and ensure learning outcomes meet the knowledge deficit needed to bridge the gap between our potential and our reality.

Asefon charged policymakers to make concerted and conscious efforts to address decays in the sector as the swing towards total privatization of quality education is cancerous to the nation and national security.

“At independence, our nation was full with potential, we were better than the BRIC or BRICS as it were and is, our economy was competing fairly among top nations, our currency was powerful, blessed with diverse mineral resources, we were cynosure and the new bride of the global community.

“These potentials unfortunately haven’t been translated to reality in 61years. We must find a compass, change the trajectory as a united nation, people bound by collective destiny, as the most populous and endowed black nation of the world.

“There is a moral burden on us as the capital of black people around the world to get it right and we must get it right. This nation must fight corruption and waste like our existence depends on it. Unity, cohesion, and love will follow a corrupt-free, fair, equitable Nigeria.

“In the fight to reposition Nigeria, the government at all levels must ensure heavy investment in the education of the populace, we must borrow lessons from Singapore on its journey to becoming a first-world nation by developing young people’s capacity through relevant and focused educational, technological and innovation investments, to address our pan Nigeria challenges,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending the reinvigorated efforts of the government led by President Muhammadu Buhari especially on the recent onslaught against the bandits and terrorists and its tremendous result which has made schools across the country safer in recent months, he said security is everyone’s business and “we all must make individual and institutional efforts to collaborate with government and security apparatuses in stemming the scourge of insecurity.”