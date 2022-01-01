The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the repatriation of the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic to Nigeria.

It would be recalled Igboho fled Nigeria to evade arrest by the DSS but was apprehended by the Beninoise authorities for entering the country illegally thereby undergoing trial by the Beninoise authorities.

According to NAN in the South West, “his stay in the Benin Republic is no longer justifiable”.

The South West Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji in a statement in Abeokuta accused the Federal Government of abandoning Igboho to suffer in the hands of the government of Benin Republic.

“The actions, inactions and body language of the Federal Government suggest their culpability or at least their approval concerning the treatment being meted to the self-styled activist.

“It remains within the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the interest and rights of her citizens within and outside the borders of the country.

“The activities of the Federal Government however communicate nonchalance and unwillingness that suggests that the Benin Republic is only acting a script that was scripted by Nigeria’s government.

“We want to affirm that the continual detention of Sunday Adeyemo is no longer justifiable neither is it rational.’’

