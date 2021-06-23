National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on state governors to work towards improving security on campuses following escalating insecurity across the country.

The spokesperson of NANS, North East Stakeholders Forum, Mohammed Sani Hassan, in a statement he issued in Abuja, said the governors should join hands with NANS to salvage campuses from terrorists and bandits.

NANS said some persons were using the current security situation in the country to pursue their selfish motives.

“Nigeria is beyond one person and some groups interest, today we have insecurity in our campuses where our students were kidnapped, some were shot, but our political leaders were quite because majority of their children are schooling abroad, our campuses were closed in some states because of the insecurity.

“We call on our states governors to join hands with NANS to introduce campus security alert that might reduce the tension of insecurity in our campuses.

“The security agencies should also partner with NANS to come in with a programme on campus security and emergency response.

“We have collective responsibility to make sure things are going well, we should stop pretending that all is well regarding the security of our country,” he said.