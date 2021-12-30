National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone A, has concluded plans to construct a ‘Students’ Arena’ at Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State and name it after Senator Barau Jibrin in appreciation of his contributions to educational development in Northern Nigeria.

The association said over 2,000 students have contributed N1,000 each to actualise the project.

NANS’ move came shortly after it declared support for Jibrin’s ambition to be the next governor of Kano State. The lawmaker is the chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The students’ union leaders gave the indication when they paid a courtesy visit on him at his residence in Kano to express appreciation to him for executing numerous projects in tertiary institutions across the region when he was chairman of the Senate Committee on TETFUND.

During the visit, the treasurer of the association, who led the delegation, Comrade Bashir Sulaiman-Limanchi, said the zone is proud of Jibrin because of his commitment to the development of education in the zone and Nigeria at large.

“It is a well-known fact that, education is the backbone of human civilisation, social and economic development, with quality and functional education in the society, certainly such society will be prosperous. We can testify that Senator Barau Jibrin is fully committed to promoting access to quality and functional education for all in our society, in view of this we are proud to associate with you and we are ready to join hands with you in achieving this noble goal in all ramifications,” Limanchi said.

In his response Senator Jibrin commended the students for having confidence in him, vowing to do everything humanly possible not to betray the confidence the students and public reposed in him.

Jibrin called on the students to rededicate their efforts in getting quality education, saying that knowledge is now the only weapon that could salvage the youth from restiveness.

