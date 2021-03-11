BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on governors of the Southern part of Nigeria to see the blockage of food to the South by Northern traders as a wake-up call to make genuine investment in agriculture.

The students’ umbrella body insisted that the South is blessed with both natural and human resources, saying the region has the capacity to feed itself.

Chairman of NANS in Ogun state, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon noted that, if the governors of the region are serious on genuinely investing in the agricultural sector, the South should not depend on any region for food.

The student body lamented that the South recorded hardships and losses during the strike of Northern traders who deal in sales of food because the governors from the South have been paying lip services to agriculture and food production.

“This is a warning signal to us. This signal is telling us that we need to buckle up as far as agricultural production is concerned in the SouthWest. This is a wake-up call for the Southern people. We should work towards preparing ourselves. There should be an agricultural policy that should be taken seriously by the governments of the regions.

“We have the land and other resources in abundance for us to produce sufficient food that can even feed the entire country in the Southwest. We need to re-strategise. We hope we have learnt our lessons from this because we can turn this into our own advantage and try to buckle up and improve on our food production in the region.

“In the Southwest, we have the capacity to feed ourselves, the entire country and even export. From Lagos to Ibadan, left and right, what you see is fertile that is good for any type of crop production. The question we should ask ourselves is, why are we not using this to our advantage? All our governors do is to talk and talk on agriculture with any action to back up their talk. Our own agriculture is only practised on paper,” he added.