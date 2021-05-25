As part of efforts to empower the wives, widows and children of Nigerian ex-servicemen in the face of current economic realities, the federal government, through the National Personal Assets Acquisition Scheme (NAPAAS), is in the process of training and giving out tricycles to 50 of them in the first phase.

Managing Director/CEO of NAPAAS, Aminu Bello Mohammed, disclosed this at a get-together with members of the Ex-service Men and Families Welfare Association of Nigeria in Masaka, Nasarawa State last weekend.

He said forms had been given to the association’s leadership for their members to fill and return as they at NAPAAS await a list of the selected 50 to start the training immediately and at the end provide them the tricycles.

Explaining the concept, Mohammed said, “It is going to be like hire purchase whereby beneficiaries will have to use the keke for commercial services, make returns for about one or two years, and take ownership after completing the payment.

“Our focus is that this ex-service men and women and their wives, widows and children need to have a reliable source of income from where to earn a living on a daily basis.”

He said the programme was flagged-off about two months ago and NAPAAS was working hard with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the Tricycle Owners of Nigeria and other stakeholders to ensure its success, adding “and we hope to have concluded the process process by the end of May.”

Speaking earlier, president Ex-Service men and Families Welfare Association of Nigeria, Anthony Agbas, expressed the association’s gratitude to NAPAAS for all it has been doing to make life better for families of veterans even as he urged the agency to do more.

He said part of their achievements so far was that they have been able to guarantee loans for some of their members which had been used in purchasing tricycles and motorcycles.

“We look forward to working with other members who need this help to make living better for themselves and families, especially in this times of hardship,” he said.