Serie A club Napoli are planning to insert a €100m release in Victor Osimhen’s contract as they plan to offer the forward a new deal following interest from.

The Nigeria international linked up with Partenopei from Ligue 1 club Lille in a big money move last summer.

Napoli are desperate to maximise their profit on the 22-year-old and want to increase his salary as well as insert a €100m release clause in the proposed contract renewal.

“Renewal for Victor Osimhen with a 100 million clause? Napoli do not deny it, but they are not in a hurry: they will consider this hypothesis at the end of the transfer market,” top Italian football and transfer analyst Paolo Bargiggia revealed this much during the sports programme ‘Il Sogno nel Cuore – Paola di Bargiggia’ broadcasted and monitored on 1 Station Radio.

“In the plans of Napoli, the Nigerian will be sold in two seasons, at most: certainly not now. The ex-Lille striker has an important salary; it is thought to raise it by a further million to give him even more motivation to do well.”

Speaking further, Bargiggia added that Napoli club president believes Osimhen is the club’s gold mine and is looking to maximize the financial gains on the player.

“President Aurelio De Laurentiis is convinced that he has a gold mine in his hands. The money actually spent to sign Osimhen will be recouped and much more’.