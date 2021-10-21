BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE Lagos

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP) on Wednesday arraigned 29-year-old Chandra Nwabugwu before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly trafficking a young lady (name withheld) to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for prostitution.

Nwabugwu, who is also known as Chidera John, a resident of 111, F Close, Festac Town, Lagos, and Sir Murphy’s Compound, Umuezeawala, Ihiala, Anambra State, was arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a three-count charge of conspiracy, promoting prostitution, trafficking in person by NAPTIP.

The prosecutor, Becky Dibo, told the court that the defendant and the duo of Bella and Chinyere, both now at large, on a March 14, 2016, conspired among themselves and organised foreign travel from Nigeria to Dubai, United Arab Emirate, for the victim to promote prostitution.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant and others at large, exported the said victim to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to force or induce her into prostitution.

The offences, according to the NAPTIP, are contrary to sections 18, 14(b) and 27(a) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement And Administration Act, 2015, and Punishable under the same section 18 of the Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the development, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and that the defendant be remanded to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCOs) till the determination of the charges against her.

However, the defence counsel, Ezekiel Okoye, asked the court for a short date to enable him to file a bail application on behalf of his client.

Justice Aneke while adjourning the matter to December 13, ordered that she be remanded at the Kirikiri facility of the NCOs.

He, however, said that the defendant’s counsel can approach the court at any time the bail application is filed.