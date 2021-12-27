National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it has commenced the prosecution of a Spain based Nigerian, Patricia Ekhoe Igbinovia (Aka Mama Bobby, Aka Audu Mariam Olayemi) whom it described as notorious in the trafficking of Nigerian young women from Nigeria to Spain.

The agency said two of the trafficker’s gang members were currently in detention in Spain.

The director-general of NAPTIP, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, disclosed this at a virtual meeting with stakeholders and partners of the Agency to mark her first 100 days as DG of NAPTIP.

She stated that the prosecution was being supported by the British and Spanish authorities through the Mutual Legal Assistance between Nigeria and the other two countries.

‘’This is the first time NAPTIP would be prosecuting a case where evidence from another country transmitted to Nigeria through Mutual Legal Assistance, is used to arrest the target and case filed in court’’, she added.

She said the case is coming just as the Agency has also commenced the prosecution of an official of a Law Enforcement Agency involved in the trafficking of young persons to other countries.

According to her, the ongoing prosecutions are in line with the Agency’s renewed strategy for enhanced prosecution of high–profile traffickers and cases of violence against persons in the country.

Counting some of her modest milestones since she assumed office, she said, “Since September, the Agency has received two hundred and twenty four (224) cases, investigated thirty nine (39), and one hundred and eighty nine (189) suspects have been detained and interrogated.

“Two hundred and ninety eight (298) victims have been rescued in partnership with other sister agencies, International Organisations, and NGOs. A total number of 19 repatriations have been successful with the invaluable support of IOM, following intelligence reports received and we have about 15 joint intelligence operations currently ongoing. NAPTIP has secured six (6) convictions (Kano, Sokoto, Benin). Bringing the total number of convictions to 490’’.

In his speech, the chief of mission, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Mr Frantz Celestine, who was represented by Ms Prestage Murima, commended the DG for her achievements and promised the sustained support of IOM to NAPTIP.

Other speakers included the national president of the Network of Civil Society Organisation Against Child trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar; the president of Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), Mr Abayomi Ajibola and the executive director, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) Mrs Imaobong Ladipo-Sanusi.