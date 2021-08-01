The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) yesterday, took its campaign against human trafficking to markets and motor parks in Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was part of activities to mark the 2021 World International Day Against Human Trafficking, with theme, “Victims’ voices lead the way.”

The World International Day Against Human Trafficking is observed annually on July 30th, to raise awareness on human trafficking, as well as promote and protect rights of victims.

The road walk started from Tarauni Market, through Sabon Gari Market, Farm Centre Market, Kano Line Motor Park, Unguwa Uku Motor Park and terminated at Kofar Wambai Motor Park.

The Kano Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale said the campaign was meant to enlighten and educate general public on dangers of human trafficking.

“The agency is determined to change narrative of the society to protect themselves, children and wards from sexual or labour exploitation,” Babale said.

He also said the agency had, on Friday taken similar campaign to Intercontinental and Arabic Government Schools, among others.

He said the essence was to enlighten and educate students on their sexual rights and other gender-based violence.

Babale advised parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery under the guise of searching for greener pasture, while thanking the Kano State government for donating an office and official quarters for the North West Regional Director of the agency.