National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in charge of Edo and Delta states has convicted 500 traffickers since 2003.

The agency expressed the need for all states of the federation to have task force on anti-human trafficking.

The zonal commander, Nduka Nwawenne, disclosed this in Asaba, when he led other officials of the agency to brief the Delta State attorney- general and commissioner for justice, Isaiah Bozimo on their activities in the state. He said the agency had recorded 500 convictions since 2003, adding that out of 3000 victims of human trafficking that had passed through NAPTIP shelter in 2004 till date, 1000 of such person were from Delta State.

According to him, 20 states of the federation already had state task force on human trafficking to complement the efforts of NAPTIP in curbing human trafficking.

While calling for the enforcement of the law aimed at curbing human trafficking in Delta State, Nwawenne described the internal trafficking as a serious issue just as he recalled that many young girls were presently being recruited from villages and taken to cities in Nigeria where they are exploited.

Earlier, the attorney-general informed the zonal commander that an anti-human trafficking bill was presently being prepared by his office.

He informed the NAPTIP team that a committee to investigate internet fraud had recently submitted its report to the government.

Bozimo noted that prostitution, ritual killing and human trafficking are closely related while expressing optimism that the bill will receive speedy passage in the house of assembly when it is presented. The attorney-general commended the zonal commander for the conviction of 500 traffickers.

He promised to provide whatever assistance that is needed by the agency to discharge its duties.