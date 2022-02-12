The director general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) Dr Fatima Waziri Ari, has sought to collaborate with the Nigerian Army against trafficking and rescue of all trafficked Nigerians.

Ari who made the call during a courtesy visit to the chief of army staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya yesterday in Abuja, said the agency in 2021 arrested the wife of a soldier at the Mambilla Barracks for alleged involvement in trafficking of persons and was facing trial.

She said such feat wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the army high command.

She appealed to the Nigerian Army to train more NAPTIP personnel to build their capacity to effectively discharge their duties.

She said the agency had secured over 500 convictions despite challenges and called on the army to support it in training and intelligence gathering and sharing.

“Since I came on board in September, I’ve been going rounds, strengthening partnerships and forging new alliances due to the enormity of the different trends of trafficking in persons. I knew that we needed to work with our sister agencies, which is why I am here today. And it is on record that over the years NAPTIP has had a fantastic relationship with the military in terms of joint intelligence, in terms of joint operations to rescue victims and survivors,” she said.

She said the agency was in 2015 given an added responsibility.

“And since inception of NAPTIP we are able to secure as at two days ago 500 convictions. So like I said, I felt it was important for me to come here to seek further support,” she added.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya said trafficking in persons was a serious problem and expressed readiness to always support the agency.

He said the Nigerian Army was ever willing to support NAPTIP and any other sister agency to achieve their mandates.

He however urged the agency to constantly engage traditional rulers, religious leaders and other opinion leaders in the fight against trafficking in persons.

“I urge you to reach out to other stakeholders particularly churches and mosques,” he said.