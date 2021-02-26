BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has called for the establishment of a station in Kebbi State and a safe house where the rescued victims can be kept and taken care of.

NAPTIP Zonal (Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara) team led by their Commander, Mitika Mafa Ali at stated this when they paid a courtesy visit on Her Excellency, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi state recently.

The visit was to show appreciation to Her Excellency in her fight to reduce the rate of child trafficking and abuse in the state while seeking collaboration with her office.

In a statement by the SA Media to Kebbi State Governor, Yahaya Sarki, Ali sought Her Excellency’s support towards having the NAPTIP station in the state.

Similarly, Mallam Adamu Shehu and Hajiya Hassanah Mikailu commended the efforts of Dr Zainab Bagudu in alleviating burdens women and children and solicited her assistance to empower some victims and also setting up the mini clinic.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hon. Zahrau Wali told the team that efforts are already in place to have a safe house here in Kebbi. She added that The Governor is supportive of any program that improves welfare of women and children.

In her response, the First lady welcomed and commended the team for their efforts in fighting against human trafficking in the state and for enlightening her on all the parallel issues they work on. She appreciated the importance of having a NAPTIP office here in Kebbi particularly as a border state with two countries and promised to render her support.