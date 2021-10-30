The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it plans to scale-up campaign to mitigate the rising incidences of child labour in the FCT.

The director general of the agency, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

While expressing concern over the rising incidences of child labour in the FCT, Waziri- Azi said that NAPTIP would never be silent about the issue.

She said the agency was already expanding its searchlight into broader areas where people hid to commit the crime of trafficking in the name of religion.

Waziri- Azi noted that people now used religious schools and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to commit human trafficking.

She said the agency would intensify its searchlight on faith-based institutions, IDP camps, domestic servitude and others to fish out perpetrators of human trafficking.

On the training of survivors of human trafficking, the director-general said the agency had done a lot.

She said the agency had been able to empower over 1,000 survivors of trafficking and sexual and gender based violence. (NAN)