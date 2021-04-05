ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University College Hospital Ibadan branch has debunked reports that 17 doctors have died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The association’s president, Dr. Temi Ope Hussain in a statement on Sunday, described the report as false, fictitious and embarrassing.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to some media reports suggesting that I claimed in an interview that 17 doctors had died of COVID-19 complications at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“These false reports, which are also surfacing on social media, are fictitious and embarrassing. The reports claimed that I granted an interview to a reporter, during which I made the claim. It was first published by the online version of a reputable national daily.’’