Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said its members have resolved to continue with strike despite the court ordering them to suspend the strike.

The president of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, told LEADERSHIP that the strike continues until the government fulfils its promise as they are yet to get their salaries.

He said “We just finished our meeting. The strike continues,”

The federal government, during the meeting with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) last weekend, agreed to meet the striking doctors’ demands and promised to pay N4.8 billion Residency Training Fund this week.

It also agreed to clear the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage from April when the bill was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari to December 2019 and added that a list from 38 hospitals had been sent to the Budget Office for inclusion in the servicewide vote.

Meanwhile, doctors in their numbers appeared for a recruitment exercise organised by an organisation, on behalf of the Saudi Arabia health ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

It was gathered that the exercise started in the early hours of Tuesday and will continue till Thursday to be able attend to the large number of doctors that came for the exercise from within and outside Abuja.

The Saudi health ministry had earlier invited Nigerian doctors (consultants and specialists) to apply for the jobs.

The positions include anaesthesia/ICU, internal medicine, surgeries, haematology, histopathology obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, family medicine, orthopaedics and radiology.

The requirements include consultants -five years post fellowship experience. Specialists – less than five years post fellowship experience.

A radiologist, who spoke on anonymity, said he took the decision to seek greener pastures outside Nigeria because his classmates and former colleagues who are working outside the country are in a far better position.

In his words “They have better working environment, remuneration and welfare. But here in Nigeria, doctors are overworked yet they are not appreciated.”