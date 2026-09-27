The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government to meet its outstanding demands or risk a nationwide strike action.

The ultimatum was contained in a communique read by the new president of the association, Dr. Emmanuel Ogar, before journalists at the end of its 46th Annual General Meeting, AGM, which rounded off in Calabar at the weekend.

NARD stated that the federal government has failed to implement several agreements reached with the association bordering on remuneration, career progression, professional allowances and improved conditions of service despite repeated assurances and engagements.

The association said it was worried that prolonged delays in implementing the agreements had continued to affect the welfare and morale of resident doctors across the country.

NARD lamented that the current salary structure no longer reflects prevailing economic realities, while resident doctors are overburdened with excessive workload caused by severe manpower shortages.

The resident doctors averred that the situation has been worsened by the continuous migration of doctors and other health professionals abroad, leaving those in the country to shoulder additional responsibilities.

The doctors therefore demanded immediate implementation of all pending agreements, prompt payment of salaries and entitlements owed to house officers, and a standardised template for compensation for excess workload.

They also called for full enforcement of anti-assault policies to protect health workers, improved hospital infrastructure and equipment, and increased budgetary allocation to the health sector, warning that failure to act within 14 days would lead to a breakdown of industrial harmony and disrupt healthcare delivery nationwide.