National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said its members would meet today to review the ongoing strike as it received the court order to suspend the strike yesterday.

The National Industrial Court had on Monday ordered the doctors to resume work immediately.

However, NARD president, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi told LEADERSHIP that the association got the court order on Tuesday and that NARD members will be meeting on Wednesday, after which a decision will be taken.

He had earlier told LEADERSHIP that the association would consult its lawyer for legal advice once it receives the court order.

But yesterday, Okhuaihesuyi said, “We got the court order today, we are meeting tomorrow, it is after the meeting that we will take a decision.”

As the strike enters 24 days today, Nigerians are hoping for a lasting end to incessant strike in the health sector.