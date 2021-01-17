BY MUHAMMED MAITELA, Damaturu

The Yobe State branch of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has debunked an online media report (not LEADERSHIP) that the Potiskum Unit of the association in the state was facing leadership crisis.

A statement issued by the Yobe State secretary of NARTO, Ahmed Sajo, on Sunday, said contrary to the claims made by one Alhaji Manga Mohammed, who is parading himself as the acting chairman of Potiskum Unit of NARTO, the crisis in the unit had been resolved by the state leadership of the association since February, 2020 and the tenure of the unit executives led by Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Alele was consequently extended.

Sajo added that the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 in February, 2020 stalled the formal inauguration of the Alele-led Potiskum Unit excos until this Sunday, January 17, 2021.

He also noted that the purported suspension of Alele from office as the Potiskum Unit chairman on December 4, 2020 had been quashed by the state leadership of NARTO for lack of place in the group’s Memorandum and Articles of Association and contrary to Paragraphs H, I, and J of Article 21 therein.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online media report by one Alhaji Manga Mohammed, the so-called acting chairman, Potiskum Unit of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yobe state branch.

“Contrary to the allegations, before the purported suspension, the Yobe state branch has since intervened and prevailed over all concerned to put all grievances to rest.

“Following expiration of the tenure of the executives of Potiskum Unit, a motion for extension of same was moved and seconded by Abdullahi Hassan Dabare, the state Auditor and Alhaji Ali Kori, the state Organising Secretary, both representing Potiskum in the State Exco, to which the State Exco unanimously adopted on the 15th February 2020, same was consequently communicated to, consented and adopted by the Potiskum Unit on the 18th February 2020. The inauguration exercise was, however, curtailed by emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Assuming, if resolution of some unit members can unilaterally and in deliberate usurpation of state powers result in suspension of its chairman or any member, at least, principle of fair hearing need to be strictly adhered to, to preserve our codified and fundamental laws of the land. This wasn’t done in this case,” Sajo said.

NARTO, therefore, called on Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Inspector-General of Police, the state Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole and other relevant stakeholders to disregard the claims of Manga Mohammed, describing same as “unfounded and deliberate attempts of unpatriotic and frustrated members of the United Marketers Association, Potiskum whose motive could be interpreted as plan to disrupt our progressive and all-inclusive Association, whose purpose is to propel the state and national policies for the betterment of our dear country.”