By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity has donated double seater desks worth over N200, 000 to LEA Primary School Gwarinpa Estate 11, Abuja .

The donation which was made by the Abuja 1 Chapter (Zuma Deck) through its Sub-Deck (Galleon Bay) was also part of the association’s contribution to the commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Education.

Speaking while making the presentation, President of the Zuma Deck Chapter of NAS, Anderson Oseh explained that the gesture was to complement government’s efforts in ensuring that pupils learn in a conducive environment.

According to him, it was also targeted at drawing the attention of all stake holders in the educational sector, to the inadequacy of the tools required to foster the right academic atmosphere, to achieve one of the basic fundamental human rights.

Oseh noted with dismay that the primary schools which are the foundation of education, were left in the hands of Local Government Authorities, that have over the years failed to meet the requirements necessary to ensure a smooth running of this level of education.

He said, “Facilities are grossly inadequate in some schools, and in others completely non-existent. Teachers are poorly paid and in most cases owed several months in arrears.”

This he said had led to the proliferation of private schools, which mostly lack the appropriate standard.

He remarked further that this year’s theme, which is: ‘’Recover and Revitalize Education for COVID 19 Generation’’, cannot be more apt, as it speaks to Government and its collaborators to ensure that measures are speedily put in place to recover from the pandemic and reposition the educational sector, especially at the primary level, to cover lost grounds and meet its objective as the vehicle through which poverty can be eliminated from our society.

He called on other non-governmental organisations to also help in doing their bit, to help salvage education at the primary school level in particular.

The NAS Zuma Deck President thanked the Coordinator of Galleon Bay sub-deck Engr. Ronald Ugbor, for the thoughtfulness of his members to make the donation.

He called for an urgent consideration of all the relevant stake holders, to move the funding of primary schools from Local Governments, to the Federal Government, as this will ensure the funding required in mitigating the challenges faced at this level of education, especially in the face of the Corona Virus Pandemic.

In her remarks, the Head Teacher of the school Hajia Hafsat Umar Isah, thanked the organisation for their gesture and used the opportunity to call on other organisations to emulate the gesture from the organisation.