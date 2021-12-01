National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck, Abuja City, has launched Adopt A Child project to provide education for out-of-school children.

The association made this known at its 2021 annual Feast of Barracuda (FOB) which addressed the theme, Education In Times of Crisis: The Nigerian Experience.

Statistics from the United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF), National Bureau of Statistics and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) totaled the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria at 10 million. This is lesser than the popular of the ten least populated countries in Africa, and more than the number of the children in school in the UK.

Besides the internal challenges of Nigeria’s education system such as poor education infrastructure, inadequate number of qualified teachers, poor funding of the system and unaffordable cost of education, external forces as the insecurity currently targeted at schools have contributed to an increase in the number of out-of-school children, as victims of violence and kidnapping have refused to return to school.

The five-year programme which targets the provision of education tuition and needs of about 50 children from Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abuja, will be funded by generous donations of NAS members and good Nigerians who wish to contribute to the project.

Nigerians were encouraged to contribute whatever little donations they can afford, or Adopt A Child for a term or a school year for N25, 000 or N75, 000 respectively.

Acknowledging the present insecurity challenges facing schools in the country, NAS Capone, Sahara Deck, Abuja City, Victor Ofili noted that there are several safe zones in the country like the FCT where they aim to enroll the children in school.

To ensure that the project is sustained irrelevant of a change in administration, Ofili said the association’s strategic plan of action will ensure its longevity.

“We have our strategic plan of action introduced under the administration of NAS Cap’n Abiola Owoaje whereby once you have a project, it will run uninterrupted whether you are the Cap’n or not. We are looking at sustaining this till the next five years. A Cap’n is elected for two years. This means we are doing this project with two Cap’ns and a half term of a third one,” said Ofili.

But the Country Director, PLAN, Charles Usie urged NAS that rather than take the formal, classroom education, it should look at the context of the children and the situation in question, and propose solutions that suit those contexts.

PLAN, a global organization with presence in 75 countries, is creating opportunities for, and educating children and girls.

He recommended the disruptive education model, which converges people in different places to meet and learn, noting that it allows children to learn what they are most interested in, in addition to the basic education syllabus, but also to learn things relevant to their lives and future.

“For instance, they learn the regular Mathematics and English, but in addition to that, they learn how these subjects can fuel their own personal interests. I am seeing children who say they are interested in making robots. So, they learn Mathematics and English but how they can use it to improve their ability to make robots,” illustrated Usie.

Responding to the director’s recommendation, Ofili said “(NAS) we are partnering with international organizations and agencies. we are going to partner with them and work out a model that would make Adopt A Child a sustainable project.”

Meantime, NAS Cap’n Abiola Owoaje said ideas and outcomes shared on the FOB platform by panelists to address continuity education in times of conflict and to resolve the root causes of the conflict, will be articulated in a communique to be presented to the authorities to influence policy changes.

“We will keep on doing this over and over to ensure that they see the consistency in what we are doing, and ensure that we are able to put across these things they don’t see as an issue, and make them see that these are ongoing issues, and this is what we are proposing as solutions,” said Owoaje.

The FOB Panelists include investigative journalist and media founder, Agba Jalingo; Educationist and Assistant District Governor, Rotary Club, Olajumoke Ekeinde; Policy Analyst, Maryse Ogounchi; Lecturer, Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, University of Abuja, Dr Tochukwu Okeke, and keynote speaker, Public Policy Analyst, Abdul M. Dahiru.