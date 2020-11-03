By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Building an all-inclusive system of government has being one of the major cry of the Nigerian youths as they have decided not to sit at the fence anymore but get involved into the development of their various, constituencies, states and the nation at large which was part of the major aims of the #ENDSARS protest organised by the youths of Nigeria as they are tired of the way things are going in our nation and Africa at large.

It is on this backdrop that the National Association of state Assembly legislators has decided to unveil the One Youth One Legislator project aimed at building an all inclusive government where young people can be mentored by experienced professionals in policy making/politics, business/Entrepreneurship and other ventures of life as the organisation is the mother body that houses all state Assembly legislators in the 36 states of Nigeria.

In achieving this great project they will be partnering with the African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria office which is the Economic, Social and Cultural Council to kick-start this youth mentorship project.

The One youth One legislator program which was held today was designed to commemorates the African Youth Day which hold on every 1st of November targeted at giving support to our teeming youths to build their potentials and also be a model to build potentials and also mentor them.

Speaking at the event The Nigerian representative of Au ECOSOCC Dr. Tunji Asaolu said, the project will serve as a medium of engagement with the legislative members across the country irrespective of party affiliations so as to re write the mode at which politics is being played and practiced in Nigeria and Africa.

He then welcomed everyone as the project is fulfilling the project 4E of the African Union on their 1 million youth empowerment initiative by 2021 targeted at transforming the lives of our dear youths in Africa.

In conclusion he said that The Au ECOSOCC Nigeria is pleased to work with the National Association of state Assembly legislators at such a time as this where Nigeria needs her young people to rise up and charter a new course for their dear country and that the office will give NASAL all necessary support needed to achieve this great project.

The convener of the program who Mr Uchechukwu Chukwuma who also is the Director General of the National Association of State Assembly Legislators, NASAL told us that the One Youth One Legislator mentorship programme is new and its mandate is simple; which is to assign young people to legislators for mentorship as this will involve the 109 Senators, 360 house of Reps members, 990 State Assembly members and 7568 councilors to serve as mentors in this project to instil patriotism, leadership development, skill acquisition, productivity and self reliance on our youths as he thanked everyone who attended the meeting with a promise to Nigerians that this project is going to be matched with actions.

Amb. Phil Roberts gave the closing remarks and asked that people are free to come into the project as they are open to all forms of partnership as this will give the program a face for the people to relate with.

The program ended with participants singing the Nigerian anthem and the AU anthem.