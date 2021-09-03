Disturbed by the delay in the payment of contractors with Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), the state House of Assembly (NSHA) has invited the managing director and chief executive officer of a new generation bank to appear before it.

The deputy majority leader of the House and chairman of the House Committee on Education, Daniel Ogazi, stated this when the management of NSUBEB appeared for its 2021 Budget assessment yesterday in Lafia.

Ogazi said the House is worried over the avalanche of petitions from contractors handling SUBEB projects in the state as a result of non-payment of their money after many of them completed their work and others have reached various stages of completion.

He said, “Many of the contractors collected loans, some collected personal loan from individuals where they are to pay back 20% interest monthly aside the increase cost of construction materials in the market on daily basis.

“Many of these constructions have reached different stages of completion and the work have stopped and with rainy season now affecting the structures.

“The bank’s action has also put the state in bad image before the world, that it did not pay its contractors not knowing that the fault is from the bank who has decided based on reasons best known to them to keep our money and be making high profits from it at the detriment of the government and the people of the state.”

He said that it is on this note that they are inviting the MD/CEO of the bank to appear before the house on Wednesday 8th September 2021, to explain to them in details what is happening with the state money in their custody.

“We have paid our counterpart funds as a state, the money has been lodged in the bank why are they keeping it, unnecessary subjecting the state and contractors to hardship?

“We are also directing the bank to begin payment to contractors with immediate effect, beginning from today, it is our money, why are they keeping it?” he said.

Earlier, the state SUBEB chairman Mohammed Musa Dan’azumi explained in details the budget performance of the board and its challenges especially the non-payment of the contractors by the bank.