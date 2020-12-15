ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has jerked up the 2021 appropriation bill by N2.8billion from the N112.92billion presented to the House for consideration and approval by Gov. Abdullahi Sule .

Speaker of the House Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made this known when the House deliberated and adopted the 2021 budget report of the House standing committee on Finance and Appropriation during the House proceedings in Lafia today Tuesday.

The speaker said that the increase of the 2021 approriation bill was due to the introduction of Engineering and medical school in Nasarawa State Univeristy, Keffi, insecurity and many other factors.

He appreciated members for deliberated and adopted the reports of the committee for the overall development of the state.

” It is very salient for the committee to review some allocations due to their importance for example under the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and medical school cause the increase of their allocation .

” This and many other factors necessitated the increase “

” We recommend for approval and passage into law A Bill to Authorize the issuance from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state the sum of N115, 722, 814, 343.31k only as the total budget for the year 2021.

” N53, 464,156, 917 only as recurrent expenditure and N55, 240,925,695 only as capital expenditure.

” Similarly, the committee recommend the sum of N7,017,732,031 only as Consolidated Revenue funds Charges, he said.

The speaker slated Monday, December 21st, 2020 for the third reading of the bill.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved for the adoption of the committee’s report after deliberation.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader seconded the motion after Hon Mohammed Okpoku and Hon David Maiyaki added their voices.

The House unanimously adopted the report.

It would be recalled that on Nov. 17, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has presented the 2020 budget proposal of N112. 92 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.